Sidharth Malhotra Mourn His Dog Oscar's Death; Kiara Advani And Alia Bhatt Send Love

Sidharth Malhotra shared the heartbreaking news of his dog Oscar’s passing on Tuesday. The Shershaah actor took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures and videos to mourn his death. He revealed that Oscar was with him for over 11 years and was his family in Mumbai. He added that he will miss him and thanked him for teaching him many things.

“Writing this With a heavy heart and moist eyes, My oscar is no longer in this world. He’s left a massive void in my heart, being my family here in Mumbai for 11 plus years. I miss his energy around me, he taught me how to care and be compassionate, taught me that emotional energy is all that matters in this world whichever form of being it comes from, He was my companion through thick and thin, always greeted me with the same enthusiasm regardless of my day or his health," he wrote.

“My mornings are incomplete without him, coming back home and opening the door will no longer be the same. Despite Knowing that our life span is longer than theirs it still pains to experience it. Such innocent eyes and pure energy is irreplaceable, I am eternally grateful that he chose me in this world and taught me so much. Love you my Oscar," Sidharth added.

Sidharth’s rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani shared pictures of the actor with his dog and sent him love.

Several stars reached out to Sidharth and offered their condolences. Alia Bhatt dropped a heart emoji. Karan Johar wrote, “Oscar taught me how to love animals in a way I never did … he had the best energy and aura… he leaves behind so much and indelible memories …love you Sid and stay strong .." Anushka Sharma too dropped a comment that read, “RIP Oscar." Tiger Shroff also said, “I’m so sorry to hear that bro but he’s happy and healthy wherever he is."

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Shershaah, for which he won the Critics Best Actor at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. The actor has a few movies in the making. These include Mission Majnu and Yodha.

