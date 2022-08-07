Sidharth Malhotra Performs Kickass Action in BTS Pic from Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force'

Sidharth Malhotra is all geared up for his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force’. The actor took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scene photo from the sets of the upcoming web series.

In the black-and-white photo, Sidharth is seen performing kickass action. He also added the hashtag ‘Indian Police Force.’ The web series also stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi.

Rohit announced the project in April this year. He shared the teaser on his Instagram account. “INDIAN POLICE FORCE in Our cop universe goes digital And when we go Digital it has to be BIG. Proud to bring you India’s biggest Action series on Amazon prime. #FilmingNow," Rohit Shetty wrote while dropping the teaser.

Indian Police Force pays an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of our police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe. The show aims to set a new bar for action content emerging from India for audiences worldwide.

Talking about the project, director Rohit Shetty revealed how he has been working on this show for years now. He also mentioned collaborating with Sidharth Malhotra and said, “I am super excited to be working with the amazingly talented Sidharth Malhotra in this series. I have always strived to push the envelope of action-first entertainment and with this series, I am confident we will create a new benchmark."

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra has a number of other projects lined up as well. The actor will be seen in Mission Majnu along with Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Karan Johar’s Yodha in his pipeline. The movie also stars Disha Patani in the lead. Sidharth has also been working on Thank God along with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

