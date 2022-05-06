Sidharth Malhotra Recreates 'Ishq Wala Love' With Bengali Actor Trina Saha, Sends Fans into Meltdown

Television actress Trina Saha is on cloud nine, as after featuring in the Josh campaign with Sidharth Malhotra and Hansika Motwani, she got the chance to recreate the famous Ishq Wala Love song with Sidharth. On Thursday, the TV star dropped a reel on her official Instagram account, wherein she can be seen dancing to the romantic song with the actor, who featured in the original with Alia Bhatt in Student Of The Year. In the video, the duo can be seen performing the mushy close steps gracefully with twirls and turns.

While sharing the video with her Instagram family, she wrote in the caption, “Ishq wala Love…Sidharth Malhotra”. Fans are amused to see their crackling chemistry as they grove to the romantic track.

Trina appeared like a true Bengali beauty in the video, as she donned a traditional Bengali laal paar saree, which is an off-white saree with a red border worn in a traditional style. The red borders featured heavy gold floral embroidery, and she paired the saree with a matching red blouse that had a deep back. She completed her look with a heavy pearl choker and a beaded necklace that looked pretty with gorgeous gajra on her hair tied in a wavy low bun.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra looked uber-cool in his casual avatar. The actor donned an off-white t-shirt, pairing it with white jeans. He teamed it all with a tie and dye shirt in fuchsia and white shade atop it. The actor completed his look with white sneakers, a subtle silver locket, and a couple of bracelets in hand. The video sent fans to a tizzy and celebs too dropped their comments. Shaan commented, ‘Killing it Trina’. Trina’s husband also dropped a comment in Bengali.

Meanwhile, on work front, currently, the fans are witnessing Trina’s amazing acting prowess in a lead role in Leena Gangopadhyay’s Khorkuto which has also been adapted in different languages including Hindi. The drama show also features Koushik Roy in pivotal role. Sidharth was last seen in the critically-acclaimed Shershaah opposite Kiara Advani. Next, the actor will be seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna.

