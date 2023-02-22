Home » News » Movies » Sidharth Malhotra Refuses to Let Kiara Advani Go in Sangeet Pics, Caption Wins Internet

Sidharth Malhotra Refuses to Let Kiara Advani Go in Sangeet Pics, Caption Wins Internet

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked surreal in new pictures from their wedding. The pictures were taken on their sangeet night.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: February 22, 2023, 08:41 IST

Mumbai, India

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhorta have a ball at their sangeet.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhorta have a ball at their sangeet.

How can a couple be this gorgeous? Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra dropped pictures from their sangeet night, leaving the internet feeling all things mushy. In the pictures from the pre-wedding ceremony, Kiara and Sidharth were seen head-over-heels in love with each other as they danced through the night. For the special night, Kiara opted a two-piece golden outfit while her dapper Ranjha was seen in a black kurta and white pyjama that he teamed up with a printed jacket.

In the first two pictures, Kiara and Sid were posed for the camera, with the couple unable to take their hands off each other. In the other two, the Shershaah couple was photographed between their performance. Sharing the pictures, Kiara gave a nod to Sid’s debut film, Student of the Year. “Something about that night.. something really special," she said, referring to the song The Disco Song.

It comes as no surprise that the new pictures won the internet (again). Taking to the comments section, the couple was showered with love. “Aise photos matt dalo jii! Andar se dard hota," a fan joked. “Kitne sundar ho nazar na lage," added another. “Manifesting a relationship like this. Either this or nothing," a third comment read. “If ‘rab ne banadi jodi’ had pt 2, THIS IS IT," another user wrote.

RELATED NEWS

Kiara and Sidharth had a fairy tale wedding on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Sharing dreamy pictures from their big day, the couple wrote, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai" We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead ❤️🙏".

The wedding was an intimate affair with their close friends and family in attendance. Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Isha Ambani, Juhi Chawla and her businessman husband Jai Mehta were among those invited for the ceremony.

first published: February 22, 2023, 07:30 IST
last updated: February 22, 2023, 08:41 IST
