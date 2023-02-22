How can a couple be this gorgeous? Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra dropped pictures from their sangeet night, leaving the internet feeling all things mushy. In the pictures from the pre-wedding ceremony, Kiara and Sidharth were seen head-over-heels in love with each other as they danced through the night. For the special night, Kiara opted a two-piece golden outfit while her dapper Ranjha was seen in a black kurta and white pyjama that he teamed up with a printed jacket.

In the first two pictures, Kiara and Sid were posed for the camera, with the couple unable to take their hands off each other. In the other two, the Shershaah couple was photographed between their performance. Sharing the pictures, Kiara gave a nod to Sid’s debut film, Student of the Year. “Something about that night.. something really special," she said, referring to the song The Disco Song.

It comes as no surprise that the new pictures won the internet (again). Taking to the comments section, the couple was showered with love. “Aise photos matt dalo jii! Andar se dard hota," a fan joked. “Kitne sundar ho nazar na lage," added another. “Manifesting a relationship like this. Either this or nothing," a third comment read. “If ‘rab ne banadi jodi’ had pt 2, THIS IS IT," another user wrote.

Kiara and Sidharth had a fairy tale wedding on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Sharing dreamy pictures from their big day, the couple wrote, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai" We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead ❤️🙏".

The wedding was an intimate affair with their close friends and family in attendance. Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Isha Ambani, Juhi Chawla and her businessman husband Jai Mehta were among those invited for the ceremony.

