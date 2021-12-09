Shershaah Star Sidharth Malhotra Remembers His First and Only Meeting With CDS Gen Bipin Rawat in Kargil

Condolences poured in from across the world over the sudden death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu. The CDS, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 others died when an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper crashed near Coonoor in Nilgiris district of the southern state.

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who had met CDS Gen Rawat at the trailer launch of Shershaah in July, also took to Twitter to mourn his demise. Recalling his first and only meeting with the CDS, Sidharth tweeted, “Really sad and shocked at the tragic loss of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others. It was an honour to meet him recently at Shershaah’s trailer launch. Om shanti. #RestInPeace #BipinRawat."

The Shershaah trailer was unveiled in the presence of the CDS and Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Y K Joshi, and a few other Army personnel at the National Horse Polo Ground in Kargil.

At the trailer launch, CDS Gen Rawat had congratulated the Shershaah team for paying a befitting tribute to the sacrifice of Indian soldiers.

While talking about the film based on the brave hearts, Rawat had said, “We all have gathered at Kargil Vijay Divas, to honour those 527 martyrs who showed exemplary courage. Because of their efforts, people are able to assemble together and celebrate in this area." He further added that all were thrilled that a film was made on the life of Captain Vikram Batra. He also extended his gratitude to the team members for their exemplary work. Rawat said that this was just the beginning and he longed to see many more films being made on other war heroes.

