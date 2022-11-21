Sidharth Malhotra Reviews GF Kiara Advani's Govinda Naam Mera Trailer, Says 'Looks Like Made Fun'

Sidharth Malhotra is eager to watch his girlfriend Kiara Advani’s upcoming film, Govinda Naam Mera. The Shamshera actor took to his Instagram Stories and shared the poster of the film, which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, along with his thoughts on the film.

“Exciting cast and intriguing plot," he said before adding, “Looks like a mad fun ride, really looking forward guys." He tagged Kiara, Vicky, Bhumi, Karan Johar, and director Shashank Khaitan.

The trailer dropped on Sunday revealing that Kiara plays the role of a choreographer who is Vicky aka Govinda’s work partner and also dating him. Bhumi plays the role of Vicky’s wife. While they are trying to make it big, a murder takes place, adding a massive hurdle to their dreams.

Speaking about the film, Kiara said in a statement to the press, “Govinda Naam Mera is our labor of love. Dharma is home and this film further strengthens my association with them. Suku was an exciting character to take on. I hope the audiences enjoy the film as much as we did making it."

While her work is making the headlines, it is also long rumoured that Kiara and Sid are planning their wedding. Earlier this month, Pinkvilla reported that the couple has begun wedding venue scouting and has likely contacted one of the luxurious properties of Chandigarh’s The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa and Resorts, the same location where Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married.

It was previously reported that both Sidharth and Kiara wanted to keep things private for the time being, but are already planning their wedding and a star-studded reception in Mumbai. As usual, Kiara and Sid’s mentor Karan Johar is expected to lead the charge at this big fat Bollywood wedding.

