Sidharth Malhotra Says He Wants to Steal Ex Alia Bhatt's Cat, Reveals What His Last Relationship Taught Him

Sidharth Malhotra has been making headlines for his rumoured relationship with his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani for a long time. Although they have not confirmed anything, their chemistry is unmissable. However, the actor recently spoke about what he learnt from his previous relationship. Sidharth was reportedly in a relationship with his Student of the Year co-star Alia Bhatt. They made their debut with the film along with Varun Dhawan.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor was asked to name the one thing he learnt from his previous relationship. He replied, “I think I learned from my last relationship- don’t gift pets." When asked the one thing he would steal from Alia Bhatt, he replied, “The cat…Edward."

Prior to this, Sidharth said a similar thing on Koffee With Karan 7. During his appearance with Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth seemingly made a mention of Alia when he was asked about the one thing that he missed about his ex. “Her cat," Sidharth said.

Meanwhile, in a 2019 interview with DNA, Alia had spoken about her equation with Sidharth after their breakup. Alia said that there were no bad vibes between her and Sid. “I have a lot of love and respect for Sid. We started off together in the industry. I have known him for a long time and there’s too much history between us. Honestly, there will never be issues. I have nothing but just positivity in my heart for him. I’m sure he wishes the same as well. We have witnessed several milestones of our lives together. He spoke about meeting and chatting and we were fine. There are no bad vibes," she had said.

