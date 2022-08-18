Sidharth Malhotra Says 'I'm Happy Kiara Is Single,' Reveals How Her Number Is Saved in His Phone

After months of speculations, Sidharth Malhotra appeared to confirm his romance with Kiara Advani as he graced the latest season of Karan Johar’s popular chat show, Koffee With Karan. Sidharth and Kiara have reportedly been dating for about three years now.

Sidharth got candid about “dating" Kiara and whether he had any “future plans" with her. “It is all in my head. I’m manifesting it today. I’m manifesting to have a brighter happier future," Sidharth said. To this, Karan cheekily counter-questioned Sidharth, “(happier future) with Kiara Advani?" “If she would be, it would be great. But I’m manifesting it right now. Let’s see," a blushing Sidharth replied.

Later, during a rapid fire segment, Sidharth was asked to name an actress among Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, he wished, was still single. The actor quickly responded, “Well, I’m just happy that Kiara is single." On being asked how Kiara’s number’s saved in his phone, Sidharth said, “Ki."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been grabbing headlines for their rumoured relationship ever since they co-starred in acclaimed film Shershaah. A few months back, rumours were rife that the duo parted ways after dating for a few years. However, Sidharth soon appeared to dispel the rumours as he attended Kiara’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 screening in Mumbai. He even hugged her as they were clicked together at the screening venue. They even celebrated Kiara’s birthday together in Dubai with her family.

During the episode, Karan also played a clip of Kiara from an upcoming episode wherein she admitted that her and Sidharth were “more than just close friends". Kiara also dropped hints about wedding bells. “I do see that in my life. But I’m not revealing that on Koffee With Karan today," Kiara said when asked if she was ready for marriage.

