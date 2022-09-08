Sidharth Malhotra Snapped With His Mother For Ganesh Darshan, Fans Say 'Kiara Should Join Them Too'

Ganesh Chaturthi’s craze has gripped Bollywood and Sidharth Malhotra is no different. On Thursday afternoon, the actor was snapped by the paparazzi as he visited a pandal for Ganesh darshan in Mumbai. He was also accompanied by his mother Rimma Malhotra. In the pictures that later surfaced on social media, Sidharth Malhotra can be seen walking toward the pandal in a traditional outfit. He wore a simple kurta and looked dashing as always.

However, soon after the pictures went viral, fans asked why Sidharth’s rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani has not joined them. “It would have been nice if kiara had join them," one of the fans wrote. Another comment read, “Kiara kaha hai?" Another person joked, “Are pagle rulayega kya..kiyara teri hi hogi hogi hogi..likh le (Do not make us cry, Kiara will only be yours)."

One of the social media users also talked about Sidharth’s simplicity as he pointed out how the actor walked barefoot even outside the pandal. “He is so down to earth. Without a shoe in the sunny day," the comment read.

While Sidharth and Kiara have never confirmed or talked about their relationship in public, the reports of their break-up also made headlines earlier this year. However, later in an interview, Kiara talked about how she cannot completely ignore such rumours and told India Today, “I am not completely immune to it, especially when it (rumour) is about your personal life. On the professional front, thankfully, I have never had an experience where something has been said that has affected me or my family, but on the personal front, when they add two and two, that’s when I am like, where is this coming from?"

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Sidharth and Kiara are likely to reunite for a love story. As reported by India Today, the movie tentatively titled Adal Badal, in which the two lead characters’ souls will get exchanged. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s directorial Yodha, which is set to release on November 11 this year. It is an action thriller in which also stars Disha Patani and Rashi Khanna. Besides this, he will also be appearing in Indra Kumar’s Thank you. Sidharth has also been shooting for Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut titled Indian Police Force.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani was recently seen in Bhool Bhoolayaa 2 along with Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. She also starred in Karan Johar’s JugJugg Jeeyo, in which she shared the screen with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

