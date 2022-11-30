Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Yodha To Hit Theatres On THIS Date; Check Here

Sidharth Malhotra has several movies in his pipeline one of which is also Yodha. While fans have been waiting eagerly for the film, the makers have now announced its release date. On Wednesday, makers shared that the upcoming action flick will hit theatres on July 7, 2023.

The shooting of Yodha is currently underway. Just a few days back, Sidharth Malhotra landed in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh for the shooting of this action-thriller. Back then, the actor took to his Instagram story and dropped a video of him landing in Kullu.

Besides Sidharth, Yodha also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in key roles. It is directed by Pagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and is produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shashank Khaitan. Yodha is also Dharma Productions’ first aerial action franchise film which promises to present Sidharth in his never-seen-before avatar in it.

The teaser of Yodha was released in November 2021 which presented Sidharth holding a gun in a crashing plane. Sharing the teaser, Karan Johar had written, “After conquering the peaks, I am proud to present Sidharth Malhotra back with power in the first of the action franchise by Dharma Productions - #Yodha. Directed by the dynamic duo - Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha." Watch the Yodha teaser here:

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra was recently seen in Thank God which also starred Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. The film received a decent response from all but failed to leave a mark at the box office. Besides Yodha, the actor will also be seen in Mission Majnu along with Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Rohit Shetty’s web series Indian Police Force in his pipeline, co-starring Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles.

