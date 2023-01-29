Sidharth Malhotra Teases 'Bold Announcement' Amid Wedding Rumours With Kiara Advani; Fans Excited

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram handle on Sunday and shared that he has a ‘bold announcement’ to make. Although the actor did not reveal what it is regarding, he shared that the announcement will be made tomorrow i.e on January 30. “Something bold and exciting coming up tomorrow!" he wrote.

However, Sidharth Malhotra’s post has left netizens super excited. While some are left wondering if the Mission Majnu actor will finally announce his wedding with Kiara Advani, others speculate that it might be regarding his next movie. “Shaadi ki announcement," one of the fans wrote. “Better it be your shadi and not any promotion," another social media user commented. “shaadi ki tayari shuru ho gayi lagta hai," a third comment read.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. Even though the two actors have not issued any statement so far, several media reports claim that they are likely to tie the knot in February this year. Reportedly, the two actors stars will have a royal wedding at the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel in Rajasthan on February 6 and their pre-wedding functions will take place on February 4 and 5 respectively. However, when News18 Showsha asked the Shershaah stars’ respective teams about the rumoured wedding dates, they neither confirmed nor denied it.

Just a few days back, Sidharth was snapped by the paparazzi as he attended Mission Majnu success party. However, right when the actor entered the party venue, somebody asked him, “Bhai Shaadi Kab Ho Rahi?" to which he dodgingly responded, “Mission Majnu, Mission Majnu".

This is not the first time when Sidharth was asked about his rumoured wedding. Earlier this month too, Sidharth was also asked about his wedding dates when he shared a cryptic response and told GOODTiMES, “Kisine invite nahi kiya mujhe shaadi pe (Nobody has invited me to the wedding). Public ne kiya (Not even the public), nobody has invited me. Twice I’ve read dates and all, I’ll also check for a moment. Am I getting married?"

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was recently seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut Indian Police Force.

