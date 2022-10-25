Sidharth Malhotra to Watch Thank God With Kiara Advani at Common Screening in Mumbai Today: Report

Sidharth Malhotra’s latest film Thank God has finally released in theatres today. The film, directed by Indra Kumar, also features Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Sidharth has been excessively promoting the fantasy comedy of late. And now if a new report is to be believed, the actor will be watching the movie with his rumoured girlfriend, actress Kiara Advani.

Sidharth is planning to watch Thank God with Kiara in a Mumbai theatre today at 8 pm, according to ETimes. The report suggests that Sidharth has decided to be a part of the usual crowd. Though it’s unclear whether he has booked the entire auditorium.

Meanwhile, Sidharth, along with his Thank God co-star Rakul and director of the film Indra Kumar, was recently present in Delhi for the promotions of the movie. While speaking to the media, Sid revealed his Thank God moment and talked about his film clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu.

“Diwali has been historically a very festive time, even at the box office. This Diwali post-pandemic, we have 100 per cent occupancy and you don’t have to wear masks in theatres. So, I wish them very well. We all know Akshay paji and we all have worked with him and there is enough for people to go and watch the two films. We wish Ram Setu also good luck. Hoping that bth the films will be celebrating and saying Thank God afterwards," said Sidharth.

Moreover, the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to list for urgent hearing a plea seeking a stay on the release of ‘Thank God’ over alleged derogatory references to Lord Chitragupta. A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi listed the plea of Shri Chitragupta Welfare Trust for hearing on November 1.

