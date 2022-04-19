Sidharth Malhotra Turns Cop For Rohit Shetty's OTT Debut; Check First Glimpse Here

Rohit Shetty is all set to make his OTT debut with another cop drama. On Tuesday, the actor took to his social media handles and announced that he has joined hands with Sidharth Malhotra for his next project. The filmmaker also dropped a picture that presented Sidharth in his cop avatar. In the picture, the actor can be seen standing in front of a line of police cars. “Action begins tomorrow at 11:00 AM!" Rohit Shetty wrote.

Sidharth Malhotra also shared the same picture on his Instagram account and wrote, “Rohit Shetty’s cop universe goes digital tomorrow at 11 am!" Karan Johar was quick to comment ‘Hero’ in the comment section along with a red heart emoji.

Several fans took to the comment section of Sidharth’s post and expressed excitement for his upcoming project. “Yehhh sid in uniform…Goes rock now," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “There’s something wrong with my eyes coz I can’t take them off you."

Earlier in November 2011, Pinkvilla cited a source who claimed that Rohit Shetty’s cop drama will be helmed by Sushwanth Prakash. “Sid and Rohit have been discussing a probable collaboration for a while now and things have finally fallen in place with this web show. It will take off next year and will be helmed by debutant Sushwanth Prakash. Though it’s a cop-based series, the tone and treatment is very different from what the audience has seen in the digital world," the source claimed.

Apart from this, Sidharth Malhotra has a number of other projects lined up as well. The actor will be seen in Mission Majnu along with Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Karan Johar’s Yodha in his pipeline. The movie also stars Disha Patani in the lead. Sidharth has also been working on Thank God along with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

