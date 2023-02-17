After a dreamy wedding in Jaisalmer, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted a big fat reception in Mumbai. The event was attended by their family, friends and many Bollywood A-listers, including Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, and Vidya Balan. Several pictures and videos from inside the party had gone viral on social media. Another snap from the star-studded reception has found its way to the internet. And it features Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani with another alumni of Student Of The Year Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal. It didn’t feature Alia Bhatt however.

On Thursday, a fan page shared the group picture on their Instagram handle that featured the gorgeous looking celebs standing beside each other. While Sidharth and Kiara wore their Manish Malhotra-designed reception outfits, Varun Dhawan looked dapper in a white shirt and beige coat. Natasha Dalal wore a shimmering cobalt blue colour dress. The caption of the post referred to Sidharth and Varun as the names of their characters from Student Of The Year. It read, “Abhi and Ro after a long time (sunglasses emoji)".

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani met on the sets of their 2021 film, Shershah. The couple tied the knot on February 7 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in presence of their family and a few close friends. It was no surprise that their wedding pictures came with a Shershah spin. Their post was captioned, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead." Before Mumbai, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted a reception in Delhi as well.

Ever since Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot, several reports were doing the rounds that the Shershaah couple has signed a three-movie deal with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. However, a source close to the production house has refuted the report and said that Sid and Kiara are close to Karan and the latter doesn’t need to ‘bind’ them in any contract.

ETimes quoted the source as saying, “Sid and Kiara are very close to Karan Johar. He doesn’t need to bind them in any contract. All he has to do is ask them. And they will be a part of any film he offers them. The couple never discussed money or contracts with Karan before they were married. Why should they do so now?"

