Sidharth Malhotra Visits Kiara Advani On Jugjugg Jeeyo Sets, Dispels Break-Up Rumours Again!

The break-up reports of Bollywood’s rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been making headlines for quite some time now. However, looks like the two actors have decided to dismiss all such reports in their own style.

Recently, Sidharth Malhotra visited Kiara Advani on the sets of Jugjugg Jeeyo as she was shooting for a song. The Shershaah actor met his ladylove inside her vanity van and was snapped by the paparazzi. A video of the same is also going viral on social media. In the clip, Sidharth looked charming as always as he wore a multi-colored checkered shirt paired with grey jeans. He can be seen entering Kiara’s vanity van as paps surrounded him.

Meanwhile, a source close to the development also told E-Times, “She (Kiara Advani) is shooting for a song for ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ with Varun Dhawan when Sidharth dropped in to meet her. They were together for over an hour."

Just a few days back, Sidharth Malhotra also attended the special screening of Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor was seen dressed in a tracksuit when he hugged Kiara before congratulating Kartik Aaryan too.

On Monday, a report by E-Times claimed that Sidharth and Kiara have decided to patch up. “It all happened when Kiara called up Sidharth to invite him for the screening of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. They can’t stay without each other; they realised that it was a mistake and they’d been rather impulsive to say to each other that they’re closing the chapters on their love scene. The call was quite emotional. The rest, as they say, is history," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut ‘Indian Police Force’. The actor will be next seen in Mission Majnu, Yodha and Thank God. On the other hand, Kiara is gearing up for the release of Jugjugg Jeeyo. She will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera along with Varun Dhawan.

