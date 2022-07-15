Sidharth Malhotra's 'Hotness' in Latest Pics Makes Netizens Go Weak in Knees, Fans Wait for Kiara Advani's Reaction

Karan Johar’s controversial talk show Koffee With Karan has returned with Season 7. The latest episode that featured Jahnvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan grabbed several eyeballs as the duo spilled beans about their private and professional life. The next star in line to grace the controversial couch is Shershah famed Sidharth Malhotra. The actor took to Instagram to share his snazzy outfit with the fans. Donning an edgy all-black ensemble, Sidharth left his admirers swooning all over him.

The glamorous get-up that consisted of hand-knit cotton polo with a V-neckline, collar, and cuffed sleeves sets a bold fashion statement. The cotton Polo that has been designed by Shivan and Naresh is priced at a whopping Rs. 24,950. The actor can also be seen donning a Tom Ford blazer worth Rs 3,61,160 along with peak lapels, pockets, a glossy accent, and angular pocket flaps over his shirt.

To complete his look, Siddharth wore a pair of brown-rimmed glasses immaculately complemented by a light stubble and pushed-back hairstyle.

Fans were in complete awe of Sid’s look and took to the comment section to shower praises on him. One comment read, “What is this hotnesss Mr Malhotra?" while another comment read, “Waiting for Kiara malhotra Mam’s comment"

The Student of the Year actor has been keeping busy with a number of projects under his kitty. In his upcoming film Mission Majnu, Sidharth would essay the role of a spy. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the actor would be seen opposite South Cinema’s heartthrobs Rashmika Mandanna. Indra Kumar’s Thank God is yet another project for the actor. It is a comedy produced by T-Series which is slated to release on October 22. The movie would also star Ajay Devgan and Rakul Preet Singh in prominent roles. The actor is also gearing up for Karam Johar’s Yodha alongside Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Shershah, a biographical war film based on the life of Vikram Batra, who sacrificed his life during the Kargil War. The movie not only garnered positive reviews from the audience but also became one of the most talked about movies of 2021.

