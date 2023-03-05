Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding has been the talk of B-Town for a while. The duo got married in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. Ever since then, Sidharth Malhotra couldn’t stop himself from displaying his affection for his wifey in public. Following that trajectory, the Shershah actor’s endearing comment on Kiara Advani’s latest post left fans gushing all over the newlywed power couple.

On Saturday, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram handle to drop gorgeous pictures from a photo shoot dressed in a glossy backless pink attire. She shared the snap soon after performing at the inaugural Women’s Premier League. For the caption, Kiara wrote, “Tonight I’m feeling pink." To this, Sidharth Malhotra responded, “Colour me pink." Kiara was also quick to reply with a kiss emoji and loved up emoji.

Avid fans of the dynamic duo got excited to see their PDA. One of them wrote, “Haaye ye pyaar! The IG romance I wanted!!" Another one commented, “Woaah so romantic Sid Malhotra!!" Someone else said, “Rab ne bana Di Jodi. Love you Kiara Sid!" A fan stated, “Full husband wife waali vibe aane lagi!" Another one wrote, “This is the kind of love I am manifesting here today!" One of them commented, “Sidharth Malhotra, she is totally yours now. She said that in an interview that her most special person is Sid!"

Only a few days back at News18 Showsha Reel Awards, Sidharth Malhotra had hugged Kiara on the stage. He had also mentioned her name during his acceptance speech. The actor said, “Saving the best for last. My talented co-actor was so convincing in her role that I ended up marrying her. And she is right here. I am so happy and proud to call her my wife today - Kiara."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were always tight-lipped about their romance. The love birds never made it official until their wedding. The duo reportedly fell in love at the sets of their hit film Shershaah.

