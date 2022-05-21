Sidharth Shukla Exited Jeena Zaroori Hai in 2018, Vishal Kotian Lying About Working with The Late Actor?

The music video Jeena Zaroori Hai was announced yesterday. The makers unveiled the song, and promoted it as Sidharth Shukla’s last appearance. Since then, the song has met with criticism and backlash from netizens. Fans were furious that the makers were using late actor Sidharth Shukla’s name to its advantage. Hashtags like ‘Stop Using Sidharth Shukla’ and ‘Shame on Vishal Kotian’ have been trending on Twitter as users slammed the makers. Now, reports have been doing the rounds that Sidharth Shukla had exited the project a few days after shooting it.

Sidharth Shukla, according to a report by ETimes, had exited the project almost three years ago. Despite his exit, the parts he had already shot were incorporated into the video. Actor Vishal Kotian, who was part of the music video along with Deepika Tripathy, is also receiving hate from the public, especially Sidharth Shukla’s fanbase, who predominantly believes that most of Kotian’s claims are false. In a press conference on Friday, Kotian stated that he shot the music video with Shukla back in 2019. However, a source opposed this statement.

A source was quoted by the ETimes saying, “Sidharth shot a few scenes for this music video in 2018 in Odisha. He wasn’t happy with the project and conveyed it to the makers, following which they parted ways. In the video, too, you can see Sidharth looking different because it was shot in 2018. But Vishal Kotian looks like he has shot for it more recently. There is not a single scene between Vishal and Sidharth and that’s because they never shot for it together in the first place. The biggest discrepancy is that Vishal says that the video was shot in 2019, which is the year Sidharth participated in Bigg Boss (BB). However, Sidharth shot for this video a year before that and there are pictures of the launch, too, on the internet."

The same source added, “Vishal was not a part of the video then (in 2018). It was only Sidharth and the actress Deepika Tripathy. The posters released at that time announcing the music video clearly did not have any mention of Vishal Kotian. Sidharth had opted out of this project and that’s known to all. Why is Vishal lying and telling everyone that Sidharth was fine with the release of the music video? Had Sidharth been fine, he would have shot for the video entirely. He has just a few scenes in it and hence the video looks very patchy. Vishal and the makers have cashed in on the tragedy."

Another claim that has irked a lot of people who have been associated with Sidharth is that this song was his last work. The source continued, “That’s not true at all. This was not Sidharth’s last work as Vishal claims. His last work will always remain his web series, Broken but Beautiful 3 for which he continues to get a lot of appreciation from people."

Sidharth Shukla passed away on 2nd September, 2021 in Mumbai, following a sudden heart attack.

