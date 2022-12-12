Sidharth Shukla Once Recalled Mom's Struggle After Father's Death, Said 'Despite Poor Finances...'

Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise shattered many across the country, especially his mother Rita Shukla with whom the actor shared a strong bond. He once recalled her struggles in length and revealed how after his father’s death his mother took care of the family during the financial difficulties.

It was during International Women’s Day, Sidharth told Humans of Bombay, “People know me as a man with a rough exterior. But I’ll always melt for my mom. Right from the time I was born, she’s been the most important person in my life. I was the youngest of 3 kids and too small to play with my sisters, so I was always around mom. Back when I was a toddler, I’d cry if I had to go a second without her–so even while making rotis, she’d hold me in one hand & the roller in another!"

When dad passed away 15 years ago, it felt like the umbrella over us had been taken away,” he had said adding that his mom was rock solid and she never showed any signs of vulnerability. Despite their poor finances, she ran the house, looked after 3 kids and fulfilled all their demands. “I know now that she must’ve had to sacrifice so much to give us what we wanted,” Sidharth had added.

Sidharth said his mother was always proud of him and he was the happiest for being able to make her smile. To him, she was the woman who meant everything.

From winning World's Best Model title to bagging Bigg Boss 13 trophy, Sidharth Shukla ruled millions of hearts. Sidharth’s demise left a void that can never be filled. Today, on his birth anniversary, his close friends, fans and family members are paying tribute to him.

The Bigg Boss 13 winner’s career was at its peak when he passed away in September 2021 after suffering a cardiac arrest. His fans were waiting with bated breath for his projects including a film with Prabhas and his OTT shows, one with Jennifer Winget and the other with Pankaj Tripathi and Monica Dogra. He made his debut in the 2008 TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na and appeared in various sit-coms, Balika Vadhu, being one of the most popular ones. He later stepped into Bollywood with a supporting role in Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He made his OTT debut with Broken But Beautiful 3.

