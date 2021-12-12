Sidharth Shukla Birth Anniversary: List of TV Shows and Movies He Featured in

Bollywood actor and winner of Bigg Boss season 13 died of a heart attack on Thursday morning, sending shockwaves across the industry. The actor passed away at the age of 40 after he reportedly suffered a heart attack in his sleep. Shukla started his career in showbiz with modelling and was the runner-up of Gladrags Manhunt 2004. He went on to represent India at the Best Model Of The World contest held in Turkey in 2005 and became the first Indian to win the title.

Shukla made his debut in acting with the Hindi TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na in 2008. His debut performance opened the gates to his later television projects like Aahat, Love U Zindagi and CID. Today, we revisit Sidharth’s career journey so far.

>Balika Vadhu:

Shukla’s big break in the television entertainment industry came with this drama that aired on Colors TV. Shukla played the role of Shivraj Alok Shekhar, the righteous and progressive administrative officer who assisted protagonist Anandi (played by Pratyusha Banerjee) in her journey towards empowerment. Banerjee passed away in 2016 by suicide.

>Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 6:

Following his Balika Vadhu fame, Shukla made appearances in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 6. With his dancing skills and charming persona, Shukla impressed judge and filmmaker Karan Johar.

>Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania:

Shukla later landed a role in Dharma Productions’ movie Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania in 2014. The movie marked Shukla’s debut in Bollywood where he starred next to Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

>Bigg Boss 13 and Khatron ke Khiladi 7:

Shukla continued his stint of appearing in reality shows, like India’s Got Talent, Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Bigg Boss 13, as well as Bigg Boss season 14. The actor won both Khatron ke Khiladi and the 13th season of Bigg Boss where he gained a massive fan-following on social media.

>Broken But Beautiful 3

Shukla recently made his debut in the OTT platform as he starred in AltBalaji’s Broken But Beautiful 3. His acting made him a favourite for many in no time.

The actor is survived by his mother and two sisters.

