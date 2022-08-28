Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's Close Pal Remembers Late Actor: 'Sid Made Sure All His Friends...'

Sidharth Shukla may not be with us anymore, but his memories continue to live on. Recently, Sidharth’s close friend and designer Ken Ferns remembered the late actor. Ken also shares a great bond with Shehnaaz Gill, who was reportedly dating Sidharth at the time of his death.

Ken revealed that he was also approached for Bigg Boss Season 13, which was won by Sidharth. “As we know, he was in talks to do the show. Initially, he was very hesitant but when he came to know that I was also approached, Sid called me everyday, he was like, you sign up, let us do this together. We will go the finals together. Of course, I did not do it but there was not a single day when he did not persuade me," Ken told BollywoodLife.

Ken Ferns then recounted the days before the Bigg Boss 13 finale. “I went inside the house three days before the finale. He dragged me towards the bathroom area the moment I went in and said, ‘You should have done it, we would have been in the top three together. I would have ensured that you made it to the finale.’ We had met after so many days and this was the only thing that was on his mind. Sidharth was like this. He made sure all his friends inside the house had a great run on the show," Ken added.

Most recently, Shehnaaz Gill spoke out about how she dealt with grief after Sidharth’s death last year. Sidharth passed away on September 2, 2021, reportedly after suffering a heart attack. Sidharth’s death left Shehnaaz broken and she chose to stay away from the media glare for more than a month.

“Duniya ke aage roge to log bolenge sympathy gain kar rahi hai (If you are crying in public, people will say that you are gaining sympathy) People would consider you weak and I never want to come across as one. However, I have never tried to hide my emotions. I dealt with it myself and I am fine with it absolutely," Shehnaaz told Bollywood Bubble.

