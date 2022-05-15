Sidharth Shukla's Fans Remember Late Actor as His Character 'Shiv' in Balika Vadhu Clocks In 10 Years

Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise last year left a permanent void in the film and television industry. The actor, who debuted with the show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, got immense love and popularity for his character Shivraj Shekhar in the daily soap Balika Vadhu. Now, as his character marked 10 years of his entry into the show, his fans took to social media to remember him.

Sidharth was paired opposite late actress Pratyusha Banerjee in the show ad their chemistry and bond were loved by the show’s fans. Sharing his photos and old clips from the show, fans trended ’10 YEARS OF SIDHARTH SHUKLA AS SHIV’ on Twitter. One fan wrote, “It’s a big compliment that ppl knows Sid for his character played. Proud to b Sidheart

10 YEARS OF SIDHARTH SHUKLA AS SHIV." Another fan added, “Every Family Wanted A Son, Husband, Father, Brother Like Shiv… that’s The Aura Of #SidharthShukla This Character Will Always Remain Iconic 10 Years Of Sidharth As Shiv."

Advertisement

“14th May 2012 exact 10 years ago. #SidharthShukla U made a HEROIC entry not just on TV but in our life too as “SHIVRAJ SHEKHAR" We can nvr forget that character who has ruled our hearts for many years. Even today d memories of Shiv r alive in our hearts 10YRS OF SIDHARTH AS SHIV," expressed another.

Take a look at their reactions:

Advertisement

Apart from Balika Vadhu, the late actor was also popular for winning the reality show Bigg Boss 13. In the show, he met Shehnaaz Gill with whom he formed a close bond and was also rumoured to be dating.

Sidharth Shukla passed away in the wee hours of September 2 last year following a cardiac arrest. The actor’s funeral took place the next day and was attended by several of his celebrity friends including Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.