Sidharth Shukla's Fans Shower Rita Shukla With Mother's Day Wishes in the Absence of her Son

Ever since Sidharth Shukla’s demise last year, his fans have been constantly showering support on the actor’s family members, especially his mother Rita Shukla and close friend Shehnaaz Gill. On the former’s first Mother’s Day without her son, his fans have flooded social media with wishes for ‘Rita Ma.’ They have taken to Twitter to trend #SidharthShukla and #RitaMaa.

One of them wrote, “#SidharthShukla: The Most Beautiful, Rita Maa! Thankyou for giving us Sidharth and Connecting All of Us! I hope you keep Smiling like this, Always!♥️."

Advertisement

Another fan added, “Last year we got this pic on mothers day I’m just thinking about rita auntyGod please give her more strength and good health♥️♥️♥️

#SidharthShukla"

Take a look at their reactions:

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 following a heart attack. His mother displayed enough strength and courage as she took care of the family as well as Sidharth’s close friend Shehnaaz. Apart from fans, Sidharth’s industry colleagues, too, look out for his mother. On Rita Shukla’s birthday, Bigg Boss fame Pratik Sehejpal won everyone’s heart by wishing the Bigg Boss 13 winner’s mother.

Referring to himself as the younger son of Siddharth’s mother, he wrote, “Happy birthday Maa from your Chhota beta."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.