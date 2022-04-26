Sidharth Shukla's Mother Spends Time With Children, Emotional Fans Call Her 'Epitome of Strength'

Late actor, Sidharth Shukla’s mother is an ardent follower of Brahmakumaris. Ever since her son passed away in September last year, she is often spotted attending Brahmakumaris events. Recently, Sidharth’s mother who is popularly addressed as Rita Maa by fans attended an event where she spent time with children. In the pictures that are now going viral on social media, Rita Maa can be seen interacting with children in what looks like a summer camp.

The pictures have left Sidharth Shukla’s fans emotional. Rita Maa is now trending on Twitter with fans talking about how the late actor’s mother is an epitome of strength and courage. Netizens are discussing how Rita Maa has been keeping herself busy after the demise of her son.

“She is an epitome of power strength and courage..that is why she is the mother of our Sher #SidharthShukla Regards and respect to you #RitaMaa," one of the social media users wrote. Another person tweeted, “This picture evokes so many emotions, Rita maa finding her peace among little kids & almighty. She must have got a glimpse for her little angel in these little champs!"

Rita Maa Leaves Sidharth Shukla’s Fans Emotional:

Earlier in February, Rita Maa marked her birthday by visiting Brahmakumaris. Even then, she interacted with children and was seen hiding her pain behind her smile.

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla passed away in the wee hours of September 2 last year following a cardiac arrest. The actor’s funeral took place the next day and was attended by several of his celebrity friends including Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz.

