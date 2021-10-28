Sidharth's Mother is Strong Woman, Shehnaaz Gill Needs her Support: Himanshi Khurana

Actor-singer and Bigg Boss 13 Himanshi Khurana has said that the mother of Sidharth Shukla, who passed away last month, is an extremely strong woman and is even taking care of Shehnaaz Gill. The sudden demise of actor Sidharth Shukla jolted the entertainment industry.

In an interview with E Times TV, Himanshi said that she and Asim often talk about these things. Sidharth’s mother took care of Shehnaaz after his death. Shehnaaz was not in a condition to understand anything after Sidharth’s untimely and sudden demise. The actor added that it’s been a very difficult time for everyone. Shehnaaz had never faced a situation of this sort in her life, Himanshi said, adding that now she needed someone strong to help her move ahead.

Himanshi added that in our religion when someone dies, they get detached from all the bonds and relationships. But we should remember him always and he will always have a special place in everyone’s hearts.

Himanshi said that they will always remember Sidharth, but Shehnaaz should not be reminded of the pain and trauma of his demise. She said that as a woman, she thinks Shehnaaz needs very strong support and is glad that Sidharth’s mother is there with Shehnaaz in this difficult phase.

Higmanashi mentioned that Asim went for Sidharth’s last rites and told her how strong the actor’s mother is and how she handled everything. While Himanshi’s journey in Bigg Boss was short-lived, Asim finished the show as one of the top three contestants. He was the first runner up while Shehnaaz was the second runner up. After coming out of the house, Asim and Himanshi were seen together in a music video.

