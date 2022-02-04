Sidhu Jonnalagadda to Take Audience on Joyous Ride as DJ Tillu on February 11

Actor Sidhu Jonnalagadda, who started his career with Vasu Verma’s Josh, is now gearing up for yet another entertaining role as DJ Tillu. The actor impressed the audience with his acting in several projects, including Guntur Talkies, Life Before Wedding, Orange and many others.

The trailer of DJ Tillu, released on February 2, is trending on YouTube with more than 4 million views. We get to see Sidhu performing the role of DJ, who falls in love with a girl Radhika, played by Neha Shetty.

The film also has a reference to Allu Arjun. In the introductory scene of the trailer, Tillu informs Radhika that he will be launched as a music director in Bunny’s (Allu Arjun) film.

Tillu is also seen telling Radhika that he had met Allu Arjun at a party and made him listen to his song. In a bid to impress her, he then tells her that Allu Arjun loved the song and roped him in as a music director. The trailer then gives a glimpse of their fun-filled ride with a lot of comic moments.

The title song, DJ Tillu, has been composed by Ram Miriyala. Ram has also given vocals to the song. Kasarla Shyam has penned the lyrics. The song has already become a raging hit with foot-tapping music.

DJ Tillu has been written and directed by Vimal Krishna. Besides playing the titular role, Sidhu has also contributed to the writing of the film. Apart from Neha and Sidhu, Brahmaji, Prince Cecil, Pragathi and Narra Srinivas are also a part of this film.

The film, bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments, is scheduled to hit theatres on February 11.

