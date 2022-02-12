Sidhu Jonnalagadda's DJ Tillu a One-time Watch At Best Because of Weak Second Half

Sidhu Jonnalagadda-starrer DJ Tillu was released in theatres this week and has received mixed reviews. The central character of the movie, Bal Gangadhar Tilak alias DJ Tillu, played by Sidhu Jonnalagadda), is your quintessential middle-class boy with huge dreams. While working as a DJ, he falls in love with a girl, Radhika, played by Neha Shetty. When Radhika gets framed for a murder, DJ Tillu helps her get to the bottom of it and find out the real murderer.

This movie aims at being a light-hearted comedy but seems to lose its way somewhere in the middle. DJ Tillu starts hilariously and goes at a good speed in the first half. However, it falls prey to the curse of the second half. Sidhu, however, wins in terms of both character and acting.

Advertisement

The movie was a fun ride when the hero comes to know certain things about the heroine and suspects her of the murder. The fun, however, doesn’t continue in the second half. However, it is Sidhu’s comic timing that saves the movie to great extent. He spoke the Telangana dialect wonderfully and is spot on with the local mannerism.

Neha Shetty also acted well. Along with her, the other actors such as Prince, Brahmaji, Narra Srinivas, etc. all did justice to their respective roles.

Sri Charan Pakala’s music is soothing to the ears. The title track of DJ Till, sung by Ram Miriala, is quite good, along with superb dancing. The story is overall a decent one. Director Vimal Krishna did well, though he could’ve stretched his limits more, experts say. The movie is a one-time watch for a few laughs in the first half.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.