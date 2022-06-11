Karnataka
Home » News » Movies » Sidhu Moose Wala Birth Anniversary: Gippy Grewal Urges Artists to Visit Late Singer's Parents '2-4 Times a Year'

Sidhu Moose Wala's birth anniversary is on June 11
On Sidhu Moose Wala's birth anniversary, Gippy Grewal penned a long note saying Sidhu dreamt that the Punjabi industry should be at No 1.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: June 11, 2022, 12:57 IST

Ever since Sidhu Moose Wala’s death, his friends and industry colleagues have shown immense support to his family members. Recently, singer Gippy Grewal urged artists to visit the late singer’s parents on his birth anniversary. Sidhu’s birth anniversary is on June 11. On this day, Gippy uploaded a couple of photos of them on Instagram and wrote that Sidhu dreamt that the Punjabi industry should be at No 1. He also added that the only thing that matters is justice for Sidhu.

He further stated that the only thing one can do now is to visit his parents at least 2-4 times a year and spend some time with them.

Take a look at his post:

Meanwhile, a Red Corner Notice (RCN) has been issued by Interpol against Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar in connection with the murder of popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala. Brar, an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has claimed the responsibility for Moose Wala’s murder.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. Later, Bishnoi’s gang took responsibility for his murder. “Today, Moose Wala was killed in Punjab, I, Sachin Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi take the responsibility. It’s our work. Moose Wala’s name surfaced in our brother Vikramjit Singh Middukhera and Gurlal Brar’s murder, but the Punjab Police did not take any action against him. We also came to know that Moose Wala was also involved in the encounter of our associate Ankit Bhadu. Moose Wala was working against us. Delhi Police had taken his name but Moose Wala used his political power and saved his skin each time," one of the gang members wrote in a Facebook statement.

Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: June 11, 2022, 12:57 IST