Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Salman Khan Was Also a Target of Lawrence Bishnoi In 2018 - Did You Know?

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday evening in the Mansa district of Punjab. The killing of the singer looks like an inter-gang rivalry in which gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is also suspected to be involved. While Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder is being probed and an SIT has already been formed, do you know that the same Lawrence had once threatened to kill Bollywood superstar Salman Khan too?

Yes, you read it right. Salman Khan was once on the radar of Lawrence Bishnoi. In 2018, one of Bishnoi’s aides was arrested after he threatened to kill the Tiger 3 actor in relation to the blackbuck killing case. For the unversed, Bishnois believe that blackbucks are sacred animals and therefore Salman was threatened by the gangster. However, the actor’s security was beefed up in Mumbai after such plans were revealed.

Advertisement

Apart from this, Bishnoi has also been involved in several murder, robbery and extortion cases. He was arrested in 2017 and since then he is in the Bharatpur jail of Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Bishnoi’s gang has taken responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder. “Today, Moose Wala was killed in Punjab, I, Sachin Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi take the responsibility. It’s our work. Moose Wala’s name surfaced in our brother Vikramjit Singh Middukhera and Gurlal Brar’s murder, but the Punjab Police did not take any action against him. We also came to know that Moose Wala was also involved in the encounter of our associate Ankit Bhadu. Moose Wala was working against us. Delhi Police had taken his name but Moose Wala used his political power and saved his skin each time," one of the gang members wrote in a Facebook statement.

Sidhu Moose Wala rose to fame with the 2017 song “So high". Moosewala sang several superhit songs including “Legend", “Devil", “Just listen", “Tibeyan da putt", “Jatt da muqabala", “Brown Boys" and “Hathyar" among many others. Moosewala’s last song was recently released which was titled “The Last Ride".

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.