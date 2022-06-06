Sidhu Moose Wala's Family Requests Media to Not Associate Any Public Appeal With Them

Amid the investigation of Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, his family has issued a statement addressing the media and fans via the late Punjabi artist’s Instagram account. The family has requested that the press not attribute ‘appeals’ to the family until and unless it has come directly from his family. They said that they would make all the appeals in connection with the case through his Instagram account.

“We request the media that whatever the appeal made on behalf of Sidhu veer’s family, it will be done via Sidhu’s official Instagram handle. We request you to not associate any statements under the name of the family’s appeal," the statement read in Punjabi.

Punjabi musician turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab’s Mansa, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has emerged as the key suspect in the murder case. Moose Wala’s funeral was attended by many fans. His father has urged people to join Moose Wala’s family for a ‘bhog’ ceremony on June 8.

In a recent breakthrough, the Punjab police arrested another suspect on Sunday night. A team of Punjab Police and Delhi Police has also issued a lookout for eight shooters from Lawrence Gang.

Meanwhile, musicians across the globe continue to show their respect to the singer. A video of Nigerian rapper Burna Boy breaking down during his concert while remembering the late Punjabi singer went viral. Back at home, Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk announced that he is postponing the release of his upcoming film ‘Sher Bagga’ to mourn late Punjabi singer.

“As a team Sherbagga, we were supposed to meet you all at your nearest theaters on June 10th to celebrate the cinema. But due to extremely sad and unfortunate time, we are not in a state of mind to celebrate this art form. Therefore, we have postponed the release of #SherBagga (Further details would be shared soon,)" he said in a post on his Instagram Stories over the weekend.

