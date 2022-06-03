Sidhu Moose Wala’s Parents Request Producers Not to Release his Songs

Sidhu Moose Wala’s death has plunged his fans and colleagues into intense grief. The Punjabi singer-rapper delivered several hits and his music will keep him alive among us. However, several of his songs remain unreleased and Sidhu’s parents have requested music producers to refrain from releasing his tracks.

In a now deleted Instagram story, Sidhu’s parents wrote that it was a request to all music producers who have worked with him in the past. They requested producers to not release his finished or unfinished tracks. His parents warned of strict action if any such thing happened.

It was written that even if extended family or friends contact music producers for his work, nothing should be released. The story ended with a note that his father will decide everything regarding matters related to his unreleased songs.

Advertisement

It was further requested to hand in all content related to Sidhu after Bhog on June 8. This story was shared in Punjabi and English.

Bhog and Antim Ardaas will be held on June 8 at Baahrli Anaaj Mandi, Sirsa Road, Mansa.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 at Jawaharke village of the Mansa district. He was going to meet his unwell aunt. He was hurried to a local hospital for treatment but could not be saved. According to reports, Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for Sidhu’s murder.

Advertisement

Sidhu’s last rites were held on May 31. He was dressed as a groom by his parents and was cremated in Mansa where thousands of mourners had gathered to get a glimpse of Sidhu. Cremation took place at 12 noon in his village Moosa. After his demise, many celebrities, including Sonu Sood, Kangana Ranaut, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Shehnaaz Gill, Ranveer Singh and others, expressed grief.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.