Sidhu Moose Wala’s Song Makes It To Billboard Global 200, Leaves Fans Emotional

Days after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, one of his songs has now made it to Billboard Global 200 Chart. Moose Wala’s song 295 has ranked on 154th spot on the list. With this, Sidhu Mosse Wala has reportedlty become the first Punjabi singer whose song has featured on this American list. The Billboard Global 200 Chart also features several global popular artists including Harry Styles, The Weekend, Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber and Elton John among others.

Gurpreet Singh Bhasin, co-founder and COO of One Digital Entertainment also shared the update with Moose Wala’s fans on social media. He shared a screenshot of Moose Wala’s name from the list on his Instagram stories.

Paparazzo account Viral Bhayani also shared the update on social media and wrote, “Punjabi music makes its entry on mainstream American charts of Billboard. #sidhumoosewala music has left a legacy behind (sic)." Soon after the news was shared, several fans took to the comment section and remembered the late singer. “Legends never die," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Sidhu Moose Wala forever."

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab’s Mansa district. The singer was rushed to a local hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Later, Bishnoi’s gang took responsibility for his murder. la was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab’s Mansa district. Later, Bishnoi’s gang took responsibility for his murder. “Today, Moose Wala was killed in Punjab, I, Sachin Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi take the responsibility. It’s our work. Moose Wala’s name surfaced in our brother Vikramjit Singh Middukhera and Gurlal Brar’s murder, but the Punjab Police did not take any action against him. We also came to know that Moose Wala was also involved in the encounter of our associate Ankit Bhadu. Moose Wala was working against us. Delhi Police had taken his name but Moose Wala used his political power and saved his skin each time," one of the gang members wrote in a Facebook statement. Several celebrities including Kapil Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Aly Goni, Vishal Dadlani, Armaan Malik, and Vicky Kaushal among others paid tribute to the singer via social media.

