Sidhu Moose Wala's Video From Afsana Khan's Wedding Goes Viral, Emotional Fans Say 'Legends Never Die'

Singer turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala’s death came as the most shocking news this week and fans and his industry colleagues are having a hard time coping. Several celebrities including Drake, AP Dhillon, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and many others took to social media to express their shock and grief. Amid this, a video of the late Punjabi singer has gone viral from Afsana Khan’s wedding earlier this year. Afsana got married to Saajz Khan in February this year and the video shows Moose Wala with the happy bride.

He posed with Afsana and was also heard singing at her wedding.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Fans became emotional as soon as the video surfaced. “Sidhu always memorable" wrote one fan. “Legend Really Never Dies..💯❤️" added another. “Life is too uncertain:(," another comment read.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab’s Mansa, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover. He was among 424 others whose security was lifted, as per reports.

Meanwhile, reports are doing the rounds that Sidhu himself was looking forward to getting married this year. According to IndiaToday.in, Moose Wala, who was to turn 29 on June 17, was going to tie the knot in April, but after losing the Punjab Assembly elections in March this year, the wedding was postponed to November. According to Moose Wala’s family, he was to get married to Amandeep Kaur, who belongs to Sangreddy village and is a Canadian PR. The report said that the matchmaking took place two years ago.

Advertisement

Sidhu Moose Wala’s mother Charan Kaur had confirmed the news of his marriage, saying that the singer would get married after the assembly election in Punjab and that the wedding preparations had begun.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.