Sidhu Moosewala's New Song Out, Hails Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa

The family of slain Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala released the second new song titled Vaar, on Tuesday. Moosewala was murdered on May 29 in Mansa. The song has been released on the singer’s YouTube channel. With more than 11 million views in a day and trending at number 1 on YouTube, the track lauds the bravery of Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa and was released on the occasion of the 553rd Gurupurab of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak Dev. The track has been written, composed and sung by Moosewala himself.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Sharing a glimpse of the song on Moosewala’s official Instagram account, the caption of the post read: “Until the lions have their historians, the history of the hunt will always glorify the hunter."

Hari Singh Nalwa was the commander of the army of the Sikh empire under Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Nalwa was known as the most feared Sikh Warrior for taming turbulent forces in Afghanistan and was also known for his rule in the conquests of areas including Kasur, Sialkot, Attock, Multan, Kashmir and Peshawar.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh stated that his son wrote the song after Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh asked him to sing about the Sikh heroes. Moosewala had also promised him that he would sing such songs.

Advertisement

Balkaur Singh had earlier shared that there are several unreleased songs by the singer.

The first posthumous song named SYL by the Punjabi singer steered controversy after its release. The single focused on the more than four decades-old political dispute between Punjab and Haryana on the construction of the Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal (SYL).

The SYL song was removed by YouTube from its platform in India following a legal complaint filed by the Central government. The now-deleted song reached 27 million views within three days of its release.

Moosewala was shot dead at Jawahar Ke Village in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, a day after the Punjab government removed his security cover.

Read all the Latest Movies News here