Sidney Poitier, First Black Actor to Win Best Actor Oscar, Dies; Britney Spears Posts Nude Photos

Sidney Poitier, who broke racial barriers to become the first black actor to win an Oscar for Best Actor, has died at the age of 94. He had won the Academy Award for his role in the 1963 film Lilies of the Field. Clint Watson, press secretary for the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, confirmed the news of Poitier’s died with CNN.

Read more: Sidney Poitier, First Black Actor to Win Best Actor Oscar, Dies Aged 94

A B.Com student from Bellary in Karnataka penned a leave letter to the principal of the college, requesting a leave to celebrate KGF star Yash’s birthday. “On account of Yash bro’s birthday, all fans are taking part in (an) online celebration by creating a trend on Twitter. I have decided to take part in the trend and wish Yash bro. Hence I request you to grant me leave on 7th of January," an excerpt of his letter read.

Advertisement

Read his full letter here: KGF Star Yash’s Fan Requests College Principal for Leave to Celebrate Kannada Actor’s Birthday

Britney Spears took to Instagram and shared a series of nude mirror selfies. Britney was seen posing naked in front of a mirror while flaunting her long, blonde hair. She has covered up her modesty with a heart and flower emoji and is seen wearing white plain knee-length socks and a choker. “Free woman energy has never felt better," she captioned the post.

See pics here: Britney Spears Posts Nude Photos On Instagram, Says “Free Woman Energy Has Never Felt Better"

Advertisement

Actor Teerthanand attempted suicide on December 27. The actor has worked with comedian Kapil Sharma in his show, The Kapil Sharma Show. His neighbours rushed him to the hospital after they sensed something was wrong. The actor has been reportedly struggling due to the lack of work in the last two years.

Read more: Teerthanand, Who Worked in The Kapil Sharma Show, Attempts Suicide; Saved By Neighbours

Advertisement

Kubbra Sait is the latest Bollywood star to have tested positive for Covid-19. Taking to Instagram, Kubbra wrote, “Hey beautiful peeps, First and foremost #maskup. Second, I’ve tested positive with mild/ asymptomatic covid–19. If we were in contact with me, please run a home test… (so that we don’t burden the already burdened testing system). I haven’t still received the results from the lab it’s been 36 hours), else better stay indoors and take a break. You may not even realise you’re a carrier (at this stage)."

Read more: Kubbra Sait Tests Positive For Covid-19, Asks Fans To ‘Consume Loads of Fluids, Watch Little TV’

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.