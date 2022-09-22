Signature Teaser: Manoj Palodan Looks Promising In This Hard-Hitting Thriller

Filmmaker Manoj Palodan is all set to make a comeback in the Malayalam film industry after six years with the upcoming film Signature. The makers released the film’s teaser yesterday, which garnered a lot of praise from netizens. Signature’s teaser has all the elements for an edge-of-the-seat thriller. With a pumping background score by Sumesh Parameswar, the teaser provides a glimpse of Signature’s storyline, which revolves around the life of a man who stands for the rights of his tribe.

Visuals of villagers carrying an ailing lady on a cot and a police official slapping a villager were highlights of the teaser. The 36-second teaser has piqued the interest of the audience with its hard-hitting visuals and music. With the riveting teaser’s release, netizens now await the film’s release to see what it has in store for them. Signature’s plot boasts of elements of love, revenge and life in the tribal taluka of Attappadi, Kerala.

The audience lavished the teaser with praises galore on social media. One wrote that he is excited to watch actors Tiny Tom, Nanjamma and others on screen. Another lauded writer Babu Thattil CMI for forming his story on a real-life subject. Others extended their best wishes to Manoj and Signature’s cast for the film.

According to reports, Signature is slated to release in October. Actors like Karthik Ramakrishnan, Alphy Panjikaran and many others will be seen playing pivotal roles in this Manoj Palodan directorial. Thirty people from the tribal community are also said to star in Signature. Not so long ago, Manoj had announced that Signature received a U certificate from the Censor Board.

It remains to be seen whether Signature proves to be a box office success or not. Before Signature, Manoj had directed Ithu Thaanda Police. The film revolved around the life of a male police officer. Ithu Thaanda Police showcased how his life changes forever when he joins an all-women police station as a driver. The film starred Asif Ali in the lead role.

