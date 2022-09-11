SIIMA 2022: Allu Arjun Bags Best Actor Award, Pooja Hegde and Vijay Deverakonda Win Big Too

South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) were held on Saturday in Bengaluru. Since the event is being held across two days, only the winners of the Telugu and Kannada film industries were announced on Saturday. The mega show was attended by several leading actors/actresses including Allu Arjun, Yash, Pooja Hegde and Ranveer Singh among others.

Allu Arjun won the Best Actor award (Telugu) at SIIMA 2022 for his top-notch performance in Pushpa: The Rise. He took away the best actor trophy home for the second time in a row. Last year too, Allu Arjun won the award for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Taking to Twitter, the Pushpa actor expressed gratitude and thanked his fans for showering love on him.

“Thank you #SIIMA2022! Soo Blessed by the people to the best actor once again. It’s soo rare that getting it once itself is a dream & when it happens twice I truly feel very fortunate. Thank you for all the love. Gratitude 🙏" he wrote.

Besides Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde won the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Telugu) award for her performance in Most Eligible Bachelor. She was also presented another award - Youth Icon South (Female) Award. Vijay Deverakonda was also presented with the Youth Icon South (Male) Award. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh was also honoured with the Most Popular Hindi Actor in South India award.

Late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar also won an award posthumously. He was honoured with the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Kannada) for the film Yuvarathnaa. The award was accepted by his film’s team.

Meanwhile, other people who won awards include Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, who was presented the Best Actor in a Supporting Role Award (Telugu) for the movie Pushpa - The Rise. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also won the Best Actress in a Supporting Role Award (Telugu) for the movie Krack.

