Sikandar Kher, Jackie Shroff Join Hands In Web Series Chidiya Udd

OTT platform MX Player is coming up with a new web series titled Chidiya Udd. Actor Sikandar Kher, who was last seen in the second season of Sushmita Sen’s Aarya, is all set to join Jackie Shroff in the upcoming series. Slumdog Millionaire star Madhur Mittal will also be seen in an important role in the show. The cast includes Ravi Kothari, Gopal K Singh, and Dheeraj Dev, who will also be seen in pivotal roles in the series. The new series will be produced by Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri and directed by Marathi director Ravi Jadhav.

This will be the second time Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher will share the screen. Before this, they worked together in a web series called Romeo Akbar Walter, released in 2019. In the upcoming series, Sikandar Kher is reportedly playing one of the most challenging roles of his career and is equally excited about it.

“I am extremely excited for Chidiya Udd, as it is a show that will go far. This was a very difficult one for all of us. In this web series, we are trying to target a different kind of audience in the country and at the same time have tried to reach out to the global audience as well," he said.

“So there were some do’s and don’ts that came with this project and we had to be careful according to today’s times. I think we have struck the right mix of both sides. I am grateful to Harman and Vicky for giving me this wonderful opportunity," he added.

Recently, Sikandar Kher shared a picture of Jackie Shroff from the sets of Chidiya Udd.

The makers have not announced the theme and release date of Chidiya Udd. They are expected to share the details soon.

