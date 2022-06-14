Silambarasan Aka Simbu Flies To The US For Father T Rajendar’s Treatment

Simbu’s father T Rajendar has been advised intense medical care after he suffered a cardiac arrest in May. Now, Silambarasan (STR) has taken a break from the films and has flown to the US for his father’s treatment. Reportedly, Simbu will stay in the US till his father’s treatment. STR flew to the US to make necessary arrangements for the treatment.

In May 2022, T Rajendar suffered a cardiac arrest and the news was shared by his son and actor STR. In May, STR had issued a statement on his father’s health. The statement was shared on Twitter and read, “Hello to my dearest fans and dear media friends. My father suffered a cardiac arrest and was admitted to a private hospital. During diagnosis, it was found out that there was minor bleeding in his abdomen. He will be taken abroad for further treatment and will be back to shape soon. Thank you for your prayers and thanks to everyone."

Earlier, T Rajendar was expected to go to Singapore for his treatment but now, his family has decided to go to the US. T Rajendar has also got his VISA approved for the same, a Pinkvilla report suggests. STR’s father is expected to fly to the US today and will return only after full recovery.

On the work front, Simbu has put all his projects on hold for now. The actor is expected to return to Chennai after his father’s surgery. The shoot of his upcoming film Pathu Thala has been pushed to a later date. The film is the official remake of the Kannada film Mufti. The remake is being helmed by Obeli N Krishna.

After Pathu Thala, STR will be seen in Corona Kumar, which will be directed by Gokul.

