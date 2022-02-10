Silambarasan Shares BTS Picture From Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Sets; Fans Ecstatic 

Director Gautham Menon and actor Silambarasan are back together for their third project titled Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, bankrolled by Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Films International. The team plans to shoot the last leg of the film in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Simbu has shared some interesting behind-the-scenes photos from the sets. The actor posted a photo of himself on a Royal Enfield bike in the streets of Mumbai.

The caption of the post reads, “On the sets of #VTK #VendhuThanindhathuKaadu." The tweet has received a lofty 49,000 likes and 5000 retweets in 17 hours.

This picture of Simbu posing on a motorbike took the internet by storm as fans went wild. According to reports, Simbu underwent an incredible physical transformation for the film and also shared a video on his birthday. In the short clip, he appears to have undergone an amazing physical transformation, leaving fans speechless.

As per the reports, the final schedule of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu will be wrapped soon in Mumbai. Siddhi Idnani and Simbu are teaming up for this film, while Malayalam actor Neeraj Madhav and veteran actor Radhika Sarathkumar are playing pivotal roles. AR Rahman is composing music and Jeyamohan is serving as the screenwriter for the film.

The story revolves around a low caste youngster coming to a big city for his studies, his struggles for identity and other complexities.

