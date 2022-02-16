Silambarasan Teams Up With Director Ram For His 50th Film: Reports

Silambarasan TR, fondly known as Simbu by his fans, has reportedly signed a film with director Ram. It is going to be his 50th project in the industry. The news has already created a buzz on social media.

The upcoming venture will be produced by Suresh Kamatchi. He has previously backed Simbu’s Maanaadu. The film marked Simbu’s powerful comeback to the industry. The plot of the film will revolve around a happy-go-lucky young man, who will learn new things about life after he comes across people. An official announcement about the project is expected soon.

Simbu is currently gearing up for his next film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. The film is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Meanwhile, on the day of actor Silambarasan TR’s birthday on February 3, the producers of his next film Pathu Thala had released a new trailer. Apart from Simbu, Gautham Karthik and Priya Bhavani are part of the project. The film will see Simbu play the role of a politician.

Pathu Thala, directed by Obeli N Krishna, stars Gautham Karthik, Kalaiyarasan, Priya Bhavani, and Teejay Arunasalam, apart from Simbu. The project is being supported by Jayantilal Gada and KE Gnanavelraja through their banner Studio Green and Pen Studios.

Apart from his work life, Simbu’s personal life nowadays is creating the most excitement, with news of his wedding to Nidhhi Agerwal. According to reports, the couple has been living together and has chosen to take their relationship to the next level.

