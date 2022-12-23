Silambarasan TR Plans To Learn Martial Arts, Fans Believe Pawan Kalyan Is His Inspiration

Actor Silambarasan TR is currently at the top of his game following the unprecedented success of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu at the box office. Critics and audiences have applauded the fact that he got into the skin of the titular character (Muthu) with utmost ease. After entertaining viewers with his acting prowess, Simbu (as he is popularly called) plans to upgrade his skill set.

There are reports that he is planning to learn martial arts in his free time. According to some fans, Simbu must have taken this decision after getting inspired by South star Pawan Kalyan. Simbu has declared that he is an ardent fan of the Power Star; and thus, this might have prompted him to start learning martial arts.

Simbu has also hogged the limelight for his upcoming gangster drama Pathu Thala, directed by Obeli N Krishna. The shooting of this film was wrapped not so long ago, and the actor informed us about it by sharing photos from the last day of production on Twitter. The Maha actor wrote in the caption, “Finally It’s a wrap for #PathuThala … Can’t wait for you all to witness #AGR … Thanks to my whole team for all the support and love."

Reportedly, Pathu Thala is the remake of the hit Kannada film Mufti, starring stalwarts like Shiva Rajkumar and Srimurali. Directed by Narthan, Mufti narrated the storyline of an undercover police officer (Srimurali), who infiltrates an area Ronapura, infested with criminals. His objective is to track down Byrathi Ranagal (Shiva Rajkumar), the underworld boss responsible for criminal disturbances in Ronapura. Mufti is remembered to date due to its powerful storyline, stupendous acting performances and terrific direction. Viewers are waiting to see whether Pathu Thala will achieve the same success at the box office as garnered by Mufti or not.

Simbu is all pumped up for his upcoming film Corona Kumar as well. Starring Keerthy Suresh as the female lead, Sudha Kongara has directed the film.

