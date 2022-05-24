Sillu Karuppatti To Navarasa, The Must-Watch Anthologies Of Tamil Cinema

An anthology film comprises several short films put together by a single theme, premise or turning point. They are often quite difficult to pull off. There are numerous examples in Tamil cinema where directors made some brilliant anthology films. Let’s have a look at some of them.

Sillu Karuppatti

Sillu Karuppatti, the first anthology in Tamil Cinema, was written and directed by Halitha Shameem. Sara Arjun, Leela Samson, Samuthirakani, Sunaina and others were seen in the film. Samuthirakani and Sunaina’s pairing was appreciated the most. Bankrolled by Divine Productions, Sillu Karuppatti’s story was appreciated but the screenplay was criticised for being slow. Sillu Karuppatti explored four romantic stories across different age groups.

Super Deluxe

Advertisement

Next in the list of anthology films, we have Super Deluxe, which narrates the story of an unfaithful newly-wed wife, estranged father, an estranged father, priest and angry son caught up in most difficult situations. They experience the most complex circumstances one day.

Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ramya Krishnan and others comprised the stellar star cast of this film. Super Deluxe was the recipient of several awards as well. Vijay Sethupathi bagged the best actor award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. He was also the recipient of the best-supporting actor award in the National Film Awards, India. Thiagarajan was also applauded for interweaving brilliant stories into one concept. His passion for detailing in every shot was greatly admired in Super Deluxe.

Nalan Kumarasamy and Mysskin contributed to additional screenplays for Super Deluxe.

Putham Pudhu Kaalai: Vidiyaadha

Halitha Shameem, Balaji Mohan, Richard Anthony, Surya Krishna, and Madhumita contributed to an array of films in this anthology. Nadia Moidu, Joju George, Rithika, Manikandan Mathavan and others were a part of this anthology. The story, starring Joju and Nadia, was appreciated.

Navarasa

Nine different directors contributed to this anthology with their works but it couldn’t live up to the audience’s expectations. The film with Suriya was greatly anticipated but failed eventually to entertain the audience. Its cinematography and music were appreciated.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.