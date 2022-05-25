Sillunu Oru Kaadhal To Indhu, Films Late Vaali Breathed Fresh Life Into With His Lyrics

Lyricist Vaali breathed his last on July 18, 2013, but his immense contribution to the music industry keeps him alive among us. His immortal songs still reverberate among fans. Vaali kept writing lyrics until he died in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Here’s a look at some of the films Vaali wrote lyrics for.

Sillunu Oru Kaadhal

Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, starring Suriya and Jyotika, was a hit, and equally hit were its heartfelt songs penned by Vaali. These songs were set to euphonious music by A.R. Rahman. Song Munbe Vaa sung by Shreya Ghoshal was one of the highlights of Sillunu Oru Kaadhal.

Advertisement

Raasaiyya

Prabhu Deva-starrer Raasaiyya was a box office flop but its music struck a chord with the audience. This song Khadal Vanile Khadal Vanile 5.1 starring Prabhu and Roja penned by Vaali is a hit even today. It was set to music by Ilayiaraaja. Raasaiyya was released in 1995.

Vazhve Mayam

Krishnamurthy’s directorial Vazhve Mayam was a hit. Kamal Haasan’s acting was the major highlight of Vazhve Mayam. Besides Kamal’s acting, music was another aspect which made Vazhve Mayam a favourite among the audience. Have a look at song Mazhai Kaala Megam from Vazhve Mayam. Vaali penned this song. It was set to music by Gangai Amaran. The best part about this song is its filming, which is quite apt with the storyline.

Indhu

Film Indhu’s song Metro Channel song is remembered today because of Prabhu Deva’s perfect dance moves. Vaali, Metro Channel’s writer, was appreciated for the thought process behind this song. To make it more appealing, Vaali included a lot of 90s international pop culture references.

Advertisement

Laysa Laysa

Laysa Laysa, directed by Priyadarshan, garnered decent reviews for being a nice family entertainer. Its music, composed by Harris Jayaraj, carved a niche among the audience. With lyrics penned by Vaali, actors Trisha Krishnan and Shaam left no stone unturned to make the songs beautiful with their adorable on-screen chemistry.

https://youtu.be/5RBmGknjfQw

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.