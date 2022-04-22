Silver Jubilee Hero Mohan To Play Vijay’s Brother in Thalapathy 66? What We Know

There is a massive buzz for Vijay’s next movie which will be directed by Vamsi Paidipally. The film titled, Thalapathy 66, will also feature Rashmika Mandanna. Recently, Vijay and Rashmika even attended the Thalapathy66 puja, which took place in Chennai. Now, more details are emerging related to the much-anticipated movie. According to reports, veteran Tamil actor Mohan might play the role of Vijay’s brother in Thalapathy66. Mohan was often called the silver jubilee hero because most of his movies achieved tremendous success. If the reports are true, Thalapathy 66 will feature a star-studded cast.

It is worth mentioning that Vijay had already achieved pan-India fame with his blockbuster hit, Master. Vijay’s latest movie, Beast, was released on April 13 amid great fanfare. The film is doing very well despite mixed reviews and stiff competition from KGF 2. The success of the film can be majorly attributed to the superstardom of the actor.

Beast has already minted Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office. Despite Beast’s strong collection, Vijay’s father criticised Director Nelson Dilipkumar for the poor screenplay.

Mohan, on the other hand, made his debut with Kokila in 1977. Consequently, he is also known as Kokila Mohan. Kokila was a Kannada romance film and was directed by veteran Balu Mahendra. The film also featured Kamal Haasan.

A few months ago, it was reported that Mohan was all set to make a comeback on the big screen with a Tamil action-drama. Mohan was touted to feature in the movie, Haraa. It was reported at the time that Mohan was offered several different scripts, But he only liked the script of Haraa.

