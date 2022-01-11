Simbu and Nidhi Aggarwal to Get Married Soon?

Rumour has it that Tamil power star Simbu is soon getting married to actor Nidhi Aggarwal. The two have been rumoured to be in a live-in relationship for a while and are reportedly planning to exchange vows soon. However, a source close to Nidhi has denied these reports.

“We don’t know how it all started but there is no truth to this. They know each other from the shooting of Easwaran. That’s it," said the source to entertainment website Pinkvilla. The source denied any kind of involvement between the two.

Nidhi made her debut in Tamil cinema with Bhoomi opposite Jayam Ravi. Her next film was Eswaran opposite Simbu. Both these movies were released on Pongal last year.

Nidhi Agarwal, who was born and raised in Hyderabad, belongs to the Marwari family. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business management and has undergone training in dance and music. She is multilingual and can speak Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and other South Indian languages. Although she acted in only two Tamil movies, she has a huge fan following.

Ever since Simbu and Nidhi starred together in Eswaran, rumours of their link-up have refused to die. Although neither Simbu nor Nidhi has commented on the subject, the whispers continue to get stronger.

Nidhi Agarwal was earlier in a relationship with KL Rahul. Later, the two parted ways due to an unknown disagreement.

Simbu, on the other hand, has had his share of link-ups and relationship failures. To date, Simbu has been linked with and has been in a relationship with several actors, including Hansika Motwani and Trisha Krishnan. However, none of his relationships worked out.

