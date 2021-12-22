Simbu Gives Maanaadu Success Party a Miss, But Producer Assures Everything's Fine

Maanaadu, starring Silambarasan, fondly known as Simbu, has received a terrific response at the box office and acclaim from the critics as well. The Venkat Prabhu directorial stars Simbu in the character of Abdul Khaaliq. Following the huge success, the cast and crew of the film recently had a celebration where Simbu was conspicuous by his absence. And now his absence has become the talk of the town.

The Maanaadu success party was held in Chennai to celebrate the 25th day of the film’s release. At the party, actor SJ Surya spoke at length about the reception and response the film has received.

However, director SA Chandrasekhar, the father of superstar Thalapathy Vijay, asked why Simbu wasn’t at the party. SA Chandrasekhar is also believed to have expressed disappointment over his absence.

Advertisement

Before the issue could snowball into a full-fledged controversy, the producer of the film, Suresh Kamatchi, quickly put an end to it, saying that although he and Simbu had differences on many things, the two were like brothers.

Not long ago, it was widely reported that Simbu’s father, D Rajender, had moved the court alleging that the digital rights of the movie had been sold to an OTT platform without any consultation with Simbu, leading to major differences.

Speaking of the star cast of Maanaadu, actor Kalyani Priyadarshan featured Seethalaxmi in the female lead, while SJ Surya, S. A. Chandrasekhar Bharathiraja, Karunakaran and Premgi Amaren played other important supporting roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.