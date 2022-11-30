Simbu Records A Song For Nikhil Siddhartha’s Telugu Film 18 Pages

Simbu enjoys is a successful actor, director, lyricist, singer and music composer. His last song, Bullet, from Ram Pothineni’s Telugu film The Warrior, which was composed by Devi Sri Prasad, is a smashing hit. Although the film did not perform well at the box office, the song, recorded by Simbu in Telugu and Tamil, was widely appreciated by the masses. Now, the 39-year-old actor is all set to lend his vocals to yet another Telugu song.

Simbu recently finished recording a song for the upcoming Tollywood movie 18 Pages, which stars Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles. Gopi Sundar has composed the music for the film. Geetha Arts shared the news by posting a still of Simbu from the recording session of the song, titled Time Ivvu Pilla, on Twitter. It has been announced that the song will be released on December 5.

Nikhil Siddhartha is fresh off the critical and commercial success of his last film Karthikeya 2. Now, fans have a lot of expectations from 18 Pages, which marks his next big-screen venture after Karthikeya 2. Palnati Surya Pratap is the director of 18 Pages, which has been written by the Pushpa director Sukumar. The romantic comedy film is slated to release on December 23.

In other news, Simbu has reportedly sung a song for Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming action drama film Varisu directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The highly anticipated song is also expected to be rolled out in December. Varisu is scheduled for a Pongal 2023 release.

