Simbu to Act in Director Ashwath Marimuthu's Next

Actor Silambarasan TR aka Simbu has signed on to star in Ashwath Marimuthu’s next project. The new romantic drama will be produced by AGS Entertainment.

Simbu was last seen in Maanaadu and with its tremendous response at the box office and on OTT, the actor is currently busy signing several projects. The time loop-based thriller, helmed by Venkat Prabhu, with Simbu in the lead, had an ensemble cast of S.J. Suryah, Y. Gee Mahendra, SAC, and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

The actor is busy until at least mid-2022, shooting for his upcoming films. He is currently busy with the shoot of Gautham Menon’s Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu. After completing this, in March first week, he will join the sets of Pathu Thala wherein Gautham Karthik and Priya Bhavani Shanka will be his co-stars. Then in mid-2022, STR will begin shooting for director Gokul’s upcoming comedy caper Corona Kumar.

So, according to the sources close to the industry, Simbu has signed the project with Ashwath and AGS Entertainment. And, he will start the shoot for the project after wrapping all the current films that he has signed.

Speaking of Ashwath Marimuthu, he made his directorial debut with the movie Oh My Kadavule. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi as God along with Ashok Selvan, Ritika Singh, and Vani Bhojan. The film was a hit at the box office and as per reports, it is being remade in many Indian languages.

Meanwhile, on January 17, Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa and actor Dhanush announced their separation. Following this, Simbu’s name was dragged on social media by many online haters and meme creators alleging that Simbu caused the separation between the couple.

