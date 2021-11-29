Simbu's Maanaadu Grosses Rs. 22 Crore in Tamil Nadu Within 3 Days of Release

Tamil film ‘Maanaadu’ starring actor Silambarasan, popularly known as Simbu, was released on November 25 after a long-delay. The film is running successfully in cinema halls and receiving appreciation from both critics and fans. Suresh Kamatch, the producer of the film, has now revealed the collection of Maanaadu at box office. He has said that the film grossed Rs 22 crores in the Tamil Nadu box office in three days of its release.

Suresh shared on Twitter the amount minted by the film at the box office. He also asserted that Maanaadu is a blockbuster.

The makers of the film are expecting huge success at the box office. They are expecting that Maanaadu will have a long theatrical run, and it may turn out to be the highest-grossing film of Silambarasan.

Suresh Kamatchi had on Friday celebrated the success of Maanaadu by cutting a cake with actor Simbu.

Tamil film Maanaadu hit the big screens on November 25 amid confusion over its release date. Even after the cancellation of its early morning shows and first shows in many theatres, the film registered the fourth-best opening day box office of this year after ‘Annaatthe’, ‘Maaster’, and ‘Karnan’. It collected nearly 8 crores on the first day of its release.

The film is based on the concept of the time loop in which Silambarasan is essaying the role of a Muslim youngster Abdul Khaaliq whose mission is to save the chief minister from attack. Simbu’s character is trapped in a time loop and navigates through his thoughts in the film helmed by director Venkat Prabhu.

Apart from Simbu, Kalyani Priyadarshan and SJ Suryah are in pivotal roles in the film. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for the film.

